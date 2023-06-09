Indian Oil Corp (NSE:IOC) Price Target Increased by 8.55% to 98.84

The average one-year price target for Indian Oil Corp (NSE:IOC) has been revised to 98.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.55% from the prior estimate of 91.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.44% from the latest reported closing price of 90.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indian Oil Corp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOC is 0.21%, a decrease of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 339,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,502K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOC by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,035K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOC by 2.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 25,560K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,564K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOC by 1.81% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 23,151K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,255K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOC by 1.85% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 16,195K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares, representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOC by 45.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

