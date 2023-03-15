Commodities

Indian Oil Corp aims to raise renewable energy portfolio to 200 GW by 2050

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

March 15, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner, said on Wednesday it aims to raise its renewable energy portfolio to 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2050 from the current 239 megawatts, to help it achieve its 2046 net-zero goal.

The company plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 3 GW by 2025 and 35 GW by 2030, it said in the statement.

