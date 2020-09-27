Indian non-bank lenders to sell Rs21bn bonds

Krishna Merchant Reuters
India non-bank lenders including Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Finance have lined up Rs21bn (US$285m) of bond offerings, according to market sources.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is targeting up to Rs6bn, including a Rs4bn greenshoe, from bonds due on March 29 2022. Crisil and Care have assigned AA rating to the notes.

IIFL Finance is planning to raise up to Rs5bn, including a Rs4bn greenshoe option, from 18-month bonds which have been assigned a AA rating by Crisil.

Manappuram Finance, rated AA by Crisil, is looking to sell up to Rs3.5bn from 18-month bonds at 7.35%.

Fedbank Financial Services is targeting Rs2.5bn from seven-year notes at 9.90%. India Ratings has assigned a AA– rating to the notes.

Muthoot Finance is seeking bids to raise up to Rs2bn from 18-month bonds at 7.00%. Crisil has assigned a AA rating to the notes.

Satin Creditcare Network is planning to sell Rs1.75bn 18-month bonds at 10.40%. Care has assigned a A– rating to the notes.

The issuers have asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on September 29.

The non-banking financial companies are yet to make official announcements on the planned bond sales.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

