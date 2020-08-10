Indian non-bank lenders line up bonds

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (IFR) - Indian non-banking lenders including Mahindra Rural Housing Finance and Manappuram Finance plan to raise up to Rs5.25bn (US$70m) from bonds.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance is looking to sell Rs3bn, including a Rs2.75bn greenshoe, from bonds maturing on August 2022 at 7.35%.

India Ratings has assigned a AA+ rating to the notes.

Muthoot Microfinance is targeting up to Rs1.25bn from bonds due February 11 2022 at 9.50%. The coupon will be stepped by 25bp for every notch rating downgrade.

Manappuram Finance aims to raise Rs1bn from a tap of July 2030 notes. Crisil and Care have assigned AA ratings to the bonds.

The issuers have asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on August 12.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

