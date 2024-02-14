News & Insights

Indian miner Vedanta's parent may sell $1 bln shares to GQG Partners -ET Now

February 14, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, may sell about $1 billion worth shares in the company to investment firm GQG Partners via block deals, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

US Markets
Reuters
