BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India's NMDC NMDC.NS is unable to export low-grade iron ore to China due to logistics issues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The miner did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comments.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

