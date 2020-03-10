Indian Markets Shut On Account Of Holi

(RTTNews) - The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) remain closed Tuesday on account of Holi. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 5 percent on Monday amid a global market rout, while the rupee slumped by another 30 paise to end at a 17-month low of 74.17 against the U.S. dollar.

The threat of a pandemic has become very real, the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, as the novel coronavirus got a foothold in many countries and caused more economic damage.

China recorded another new low in its coronavirus outbreak while the total topped 110,000 across the world. 45 cases have been reported In India so far.

