Indian Markets Shut For Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian financial markets remain closed today on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively on Thursday as the Centre announced new guidelines for re-opening of several economic activities and investors cheered upbeat auto sales and manufacturing numbers for September.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as investors awaited cues from the last U.S. jobs report before November's presidential election. Trading activity remains thin amid holidays in South Korea, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The safe-haven Japanese yen edged lower on reports the Japanese government is preparing new stimulus measures to help households and businesses.

Gold rose after its worst month since November 2016 while oil fell nearly 1 percent to extend losses from the previous session amid concerns over a worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session higher overnight as stimulus hopes outweighed weak jobless claims, consumer spending and manufacturing data.

The White House countered House Democrats' $2.2 trillion package with a $1.5 trillion-plus proposal but there are still major differences to be bridged in key areas.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the Dow inched up 0.1 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Thursday despite fairly decent economic data from the euro zone and optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief package.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.