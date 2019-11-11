Indian Markets Shut For Gurunanak Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian equity, debt and currency markets remain shut today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before finishing marginally higher on Monday while the rupee fell by 19 paise to close near one-month low of 71.47 against the dollar amid worsening political unrest in Hong Kong and renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade deal.

Data from the statistics ministry showed on Monday that India's industrial production declined more than expected in September.

Industrial output decreased 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, following a revised 1.4 percent drop in August. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 1.9 percent.

Mining declined the most in September, by 8.5 percent, which was followed by a 3.9 percent drop in manufacturing output. Electricity output was down 2.6 percent. Retail inflation data for October will be released later today.

Asian markets are moving sideways this morning as investors awaited cues from a speech by U.S President Donald Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day.

Oil prices edged lower for the second straight session after Saudi Arabia raised its oil output in October to 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd), reinforcing concerns about a glut.

The pound built on gains after Nigel Farage's Brexit Party pulled out of 317 Conservative-held seats in a bid to prevent opponents of Brexit controlling the next parliament.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong added to investor concerns surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up marginally to a fresh record closing high benefiting from a sharp surge in Boeing shares.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent in a quiet session amid a partial holiday in the U.S.

European markets also ended mixed on Monday after a lackluster session as Moody's warned it might cut its rating on Britain's sovereign debt again and U.S. President Donald Trump denied that he had agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.

