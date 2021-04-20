Indian Markets Closed On Account Of Rama Navami

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Sri Rama Navami festival.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Tuesday, while the rupee finished marginally lower at 74.88 against the U.S. dollar due to worries that rising oil prices and climbing new Covid-19 cases in the country could derail the economic recovery.

Asian markets fell this morning as a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the region and the reinforcement of travel restrictions raised doubts about economic recovery.

Gold gained on a softer U.S. dollar and declining yields while oil extended declines for a second day on demand worries.

U.S. stocks fell notably overnight as concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the world hit travel-related stocks.

The Dow slid 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.7 percent.

European markets fell sharply on Tuesday after hitting record highs a day earlier.

The pan European Stoxx 600 plummeted 1.9 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slumped 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.