Indian Markets Closed On Account Of Gandhi Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 1 percent each on Tuesday as investors fretted about the exposure of major banks to NBFCs and realty sectors after the crisis in PMC Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Weak auto sales data for September and mixed macro data also weighed on markets.

The Indian rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 71.07 against the U.S. dollar amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday reduced India's GDP growth estimate for 2019-20 from 7.1 percent to 6.3 percent, saying the slowdown is deeper and more broad-based than expected.

Separately, data released by IHS Markit showed the India Manufacturing PMI at 51.4 in September—on a par with August, and the lowest since May 2018.

In another indicator of economic slowdown, GST collection dropped below Rs 1 lakh cr mark to Rs 91,916 crore in September, an official statement showed. This is the lowest revenue collection in 19 months since it was introduced in July 2017.

Asian markets are trading lower this morning on growth concerns and the dollar pulled back while oil recovered from recent declines on data showing a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight after data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September.

President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as "pathetic" in a post on Twitter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent.

European markets also fell on Tuesday as weak inflation and factory activity readings from the euro zone added to investor worries over the effect of the U.S.-China trade dispute on the world economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.3 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.