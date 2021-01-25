Indian Markets Closed For Republic Day

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Republic Day celebrations.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Monday, while the rupee rose by three paise to close at 72.94 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower this morning after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said an aid package was unlikely before mid-March and President Joe Biden said he's open to reshaping his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal.

Meanwhile, U.S. infectious-disease chief Anthony Fauci expressed concern about vaccination delays. Gold inched lower on a firmer dollar while crude oil fluctuated under $53 a barrel.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight amid concerns over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.

European markets fell sharply on Monday as investors fretted over tighter Covid-19 restrictions and possible delay in vaccine supplies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.8 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.8 percent.

