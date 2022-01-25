Indian Markets Closed For Republic Day

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets BSE and NSE remain closed on Wednesday on the occasion of Republic Day.

On Tuesday, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session up around 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively as Axis Bank's upbeat earnings results helped lift banking stocks.

The rupee fell by 16 paise to close at 74.76 against the U.S. dollar amid concerns about the situation in Ukraine and worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could move to a tighter monetary policy.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 1, despite the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha functioning in staggered timings in view of Covid-19 guidelines.

A day before, on January 31, President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint session of Parliament.

Asian markets were mostly up this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement, out later in the day.

Investors will scrutinize the accompanying statement for clues on an interest rate hikes and asset tapering timetable. It is widely expected that the first rate hike will come as early as the next meeting in mid-March.

Regional gains were capped as the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the U.S. and China along with persistent inflation.

The dollar index was little changed and gold held steady after having hit a two-month high overnight, while oil prices dipped slightly after climbing sharply in the U.S. session on the back of growing tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight after another extremely volatile session amid interest-rate worries.

The Dow fell more than 800 points before cutting most losses to end 0.2 percent lower for the day. The S&P 500 lost 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged as much as 2.3 percent.

European stocks bounced back on Tuesday after a broad selloff in the previous session. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.7 percent.

The German DAX rose 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.