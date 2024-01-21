Indian Markets Closed For Ram Temple Pran Pratistha

(RTTNews) - Indian stock exchanges remain shut today on the occasion of Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with trading likely to resume on Tuesday.

Domestic markets will also be closed on January 26 for Republic Day celebrations.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple has been decorated beautifully ahead of the mega 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to be held in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at around noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering later in the day on this occasion.

