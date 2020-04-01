Indian Markets Closed For Ram Navami

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on the eve of Sri Rama Navami festival.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 4 percent on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases around the world and the prospect of a global recession weighed on investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Asian markets are moving lower for the second straight session after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the nation to brace for a "hell of a bad two weeks," and the World Health Organization said it is deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection.

It is worth noting that in little over 24 hours, the number of global coronvavirus cases jumped from eight lakh to nine lakh. The global death toll stands at 46,809, with the most number of deaths yet in Italy followed by Spain and France.

The dollar rose against its major rivals and gold extended gains from the previous session while crude oil futures jumped nearly 5 percent in Asian trade after Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal in the next few days to end their oil price war.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight, with the Dow and the S&P 500 turning their worst first quarter performances ever, after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic. The three major averages fell around 4.4 percent.

European markets fell sharply amid worries of a recession due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The pan European Stoxx 600 plummeted 2.9 percent. The German DAX gave up 3.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 4.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 3.8 percent.

