Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian currency, debt and equity markets remain closed today for Eid-ul-Fitar.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Friday as a slew of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revive the economy failed to strike a chord with investors. The rupee slipped 34 paise to close at 75.95 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning as Japan readies another stimulus program worth over $US929 billion ($A1.4 trillion) that will consist mostly of financial aid programs for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar edged higher and oil prices fell after the U.S. Commerce Department added as many as 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns involving weapons of mass destruction and other military activities.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as rising U.S.-China tensions amid fresh turmoil in Hong Kong kept investors nervous ahead of a three-day weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down marginally, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.

European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Friday as the minutes of the European Central Bank's April meeting showed the bank was "fully prepared" to add stimulus again next month, in an attempt to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.

