Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today for Maharashtra Day.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 3 percent on Thursday to extend gains for the fourth straight session and the rupee rose by 57 paise to finish at a one-month high of 75.09 against the dollar amid optimism over a Covid-19 drug trial in the U.S. and on expectations that India could relax lockdown restrictions in many areas from May 4.

After the closing bell, Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company by market cap, reported a 37.2 percent fall in its net profit after including exceptional items for the quarter-ended March.

The company also approved a proposal to raise as much as Rs 53,125 crore via a rights issue, which it said was the biggest in India.

Tech Mahindra reported a 29 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the fourth quarter, while Hindustan Unilever's Q4 consolidated profit declined 3.9 percent.

On the data front, output at India's core sector contracted by 6.5 percent in March, official data showed, reflecting a contraction in key parts of the economy amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Asian markets fell in thin holiday trade after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. warned of uncertainty ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the markets in the region are closed for the Labor Day holiday, including South Korea, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as a slew of economic data disappointed, corporate earnings proved to be a mixed bag and President Donald Trump said he could use tariffs to respond to China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent.

European markets tumbled on Thursday as dismal euro zone economic data fueled fears of a deep recession.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell over 2 percent, but still posted its biggest monthly gain since October 2015. The German DAX slumped 2.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slumped 3.5 percent.

