Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Debt, forex and commodity markets are also closed.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively on Monday, with rate-sensitive stocks pacing the decliners, after the minutes of the MPC meeting on 27 March noted that a mega economic package of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced on 26 March to tackle the Covid-19 lockdown was more of a relief measure than fiscal stimulus.

Sentiment was also hit by a more than $1 a barrel jump in oil prices after top oil producers agreed to their biggest-ever output cut.

The rupee pared initial losses to settle on a flat note at 76.27 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. He is likely to spell out details of the next phase of the national lockdown amid increasing coronavirus cases in the country.

India's Covid-19 count has now crossed the 10,000 mark, with 339 deaths. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 19 lakh while fatalities has risen to 1.19 lakh.

