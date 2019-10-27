Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Diwali Balipratipada. Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, as well as forex markets will also be closed.

Stock markets started Samvat 2076 on a strong footing Sunday as shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 18 percent after reporting better-than-expected EBITDA earnings. Yes Bank surged 5.4 percent to extend recent gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed up 192.14 points, or 0.49 percent, at 39,250.20 while the broader NSE Nifty index gained 43.25 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 11,627.15.

Asian stocks inched higher this morning to hit a three-month high after U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes to sign a trade deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile. Markets in Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand are closed for holidays.

The U.S. dollar gained ground ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, with investors expecting a 25 bps rate cut.

The British pound extended losses after the European Union agreed to London's request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date. Oil prices held steady after Russia reaffirmed its commitment to output cuts.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Intel boosted its revenue forecast and a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to reach their best closing levels in three months.

European markets ended mostly higher on Friday as traders tracked news about Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.

