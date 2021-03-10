Indian Markets Closed For Mahashivratri

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on Wednesday to extend gains for the third straight session, while the rupee settled 2 paise higher at 72.91 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning amid speculation that Chinese authorities will do more to tackle a selloff.

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies, helping lift gold prices after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill to help supercharge the U.S. economic recovery.

"Help is here," Biden wrote in a tweet after the vote. He plans to sign the bill on Friday.

Crude rose toward $65 a barrel while Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000 before retreating.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher overnight as a benign reading on inflation and an auction of benchmark 10-year notes sent yields lower.

Sentiment was also boosted by reports suggesting the U.S. plans to order 100 million additional doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.5 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid marginally after the previous session's spike.

European markets ended Wednesday's session broadly higher as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after the successful auction of $58 billion in three-year notes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally lower.

