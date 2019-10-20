Indian Markets Closed For Maharashtra Polls

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of assembly elections in Maharashtra. Trading for capital market, futures and options and currency derivative segments will resume on Tuesday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose for the sixth day running on Friday as investors awaited earnings results from heavyweight Reliance Industries and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated further stimulus in FY20.

Weak global cues helped to limit the upside after official data showed that China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported 18 percent jump in Q2 net profit to a record Rs. 11,262 crore on the back of steady growth across verticals.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevails between India and Pakistan on the LoC after the Indian Army targeted and destroyed four terror launch pads in Neelam valley in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

On the earnings front, prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings this week include Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki and SBI.

Asian markets held steady in cautious trade this morning and the British pound fell after a delay to a crucial vote on Britain's divorce from the European Union.

Oil prices fell on growth concerns after the release of disappointing exports data from Japan and South Korea.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with disappointing Chinese data, negative news related to Boeing and Johnson & Johnson as well as a decline in Netflix shares weighing on the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European markets ended lower on Friday amid continued uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and ahead of a vote on the latest Brexit deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent. The German DAX eased 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.