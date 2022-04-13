Indian Markets Closed For Holidays

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of public holidays - Mahavir Jayanti, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell slightly on Wednesday to extend losses for a third day running while the rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 76.18 against the dollar.

Asian stock markets were broadly higher this morning as China signaled a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and interest rates to support the slowing economy. The euro rose ahead of the ECB meeting while oil dipped slightly after a two-day rally.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as Treasury yields pulled back across the curve and investors digested the latest earnings reports from the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Delta Air Lines and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Investors shrugged off data showing that U.S. monthly producer prices increased by the most in more than 12 years in March.

The Dow climbed 1 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent to snap a three-day losing streak and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors weighed the risks associated with soaring inflation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and an extended Covid-19 lockdown since late March in Shanghai.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX dropped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.