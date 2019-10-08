Indian Markets Closed For Dussehra

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Dussehra.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty slid around 0.4 percent on Monday to extend losses for the sixth day running as investors awaited macroeconomic data as well as September quarter earnings results from TCS and Infosys for directional cues.

Mixed global cues also weighed on sentiment after reports that Chinese officials are reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The rupee fell by 14 paise to close at 71.02 against the U.S. dollar amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Asian stocks are trading higher this morning as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang head to Washington to resume talks with their U.S. counterparts.

Brexit headlines also remained in focus, with reports suggesting that Boris Johnson's government is preparing for Brexit talks to collapse, a move for which it will blame Ireland and European Union leaders.

Meanwhile, EU leaders have cast doubt on reaching Brexit agreement in time for the U.K.'s Oct. 31 deadline.

The U.S. dollar steadied while oil prices edged higher amid unrest in oil-producing countries Iraq and Ecuador.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly as caution crept in ahead of scheduled talks in Washington later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid half a percent.

European markets ended Monday's session on a firm note after the release of positive jobs data from the U.S.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.7 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose by 0.6 percent.

