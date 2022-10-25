Indian Markets Closed For Diwali Balipratipada

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended down around half a percent each on Tuesday while the rupee closed marginally lower at 82.73 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning, with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks leading regional gains.

However, U.S. sock futures fell after disappointing results from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft.

The dollar flirted with a three-week low versus major peers and gold traded slightly higher while oil prices declined after industry data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected in the week ended Oct. 21.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied to score a three-day winning streak after a sharp pullback by Treasury yields and better than expected third quarter earnings from the likes of General Motors and Coca-Cola.

The Dow rose 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent to reach their best closing levels in over a month as weak data on housing prices and consumer confidence stoked hopes the Fed will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors digested a slew of strong earnings updates and looked ahead to upcoming policy announcements from the ECB and the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European stock index rose 1.4 percent to close at its highest level since Sept 20. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended marginally lower.

