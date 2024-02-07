News & Insights

Indian LNG imports to hit 150 mln tons by 2030 -Petronet LNG CEO

February 07, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

By Sudarshan Varadhan

QUITOL, India, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports are forecast to jump to 150 million metric tons per year (tpy) by 2030 and the country will need the equivalent re-gasification capacity to achieve its targets, Petronet LNG's CEO said on Wednesday.

The expected imports compare to current levels of 22 million tpy, Akshay Kumar Singh said at the India Energy Week in Goa.

India aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030, up from 6.2% currently, as part of efforts to cut planet-warming emissions.

Singh added that India's consumption of natural gas stands at 150 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd), of which 45% is imported.

LSEG data shows the South Asian nation imported 20.8 million metric tpy of LNG last year.

