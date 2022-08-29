Indian lender initiates bankruptcy process against Future's fashion unit

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A lead lender to India's Future Lifestyle FLFL.NS has dragged the fashion retailer to bankruptcy, the company told the stock exchange on Monday, adding that it was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Future Lifestyle said in a statement that State-run Bank of India BOI.NS has initiated legal proceedings under the country's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Part of debt-ridden Future Group, the fashion retailer, which operates clothing stores under "Central" and "Brand Factory" brands, said is was already in discussions with creditors over its debt restructuring proposal and has identified assets for sale to raise money.

Future Group's flagship retail unit, Future Retail FRTL.NS - once the country's second-largest retailer, is already in bankruptcy proceedings after it defaulted on loans and its lenders rejected a $3.4 billion sale of its assets to market leader Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.