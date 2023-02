BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian jeweller Joyalukkas has withdrawn its 23 billion rupee ($277.95 million) initial public offering, a document on the market regulator's website showed on Tuesday.

($1 = 82.7500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

