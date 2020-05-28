CAPP

Indian IT firm Wipro names Thierry Delaporte as CEO

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as chief executive officer and managing director of the company, effective July 6, 2020.

Delaporte, who will replace Abidali Neemuchwala, was most recently the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group CAPP.PA. (https://reut.rs/3gxAKNY)

Wipro had said in January Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

