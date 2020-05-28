Indian IT firm Wipro names Thierry Delaporte as CEO

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as chief executive officer and managing director of the company, effective July 6, 2020.

Delaporte, who will replace Abidali Neemuchwala, was most recently the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group CAPP.PA. (https://reut.rs/3gxAKNY)

Wipro had said in January Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

