HAPP

Indian IT firm Happiest Minds doubles in market debut

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VIVEK PRAKASH

Shares of India's Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring strong investor interest in IT services firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

BENGALURU, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd HAPP.NS more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring strong investor interest in IT services firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock opened at 350 rupees, well above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 166 rupees, and hit a high of 388 rupees in early trading.

Investors had bid for nearly 151 times the number of shares offered by the Bengaluru-based company, exchange data showed.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More