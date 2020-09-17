Indian IT firm Happiest Minds doubles in market debut

BENGALURU, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd HAPP.NS more than doubled in their stock market debut on Thursday, underscoring strong investor interest in IT services firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stock opened at 350 rupees, well above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 166 rupees, and hit a high of 388 rupees in early trading.

Investors had bid for nearly 151 times the number of shares offered by the Bengaluru-based company, exchange data showed.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

