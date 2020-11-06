Indian issuers ramp up bonds

By Krishna Merchant

MUMBAI, November 6 (IFR) - Indian companies are increasingly turning to bonds as spreads over government benchmarks have fallen below pre-Covid levels.

The average spread on 10-year AAA public sector corporate bonds has narrowed to 58bp from 95bp in early February, on the back of liquidity infusions from the central bank since the onset of the pandemic, according to Refinitiv data. Three-year AAA rated PSU corporate bonds now pay only 18bp over government securities, half the pre-Covid levels. The rally has also percolated into the private sector with three-year AAA rated corporate bond spreads narrowing to 78bp from around 140bp pre-Covid and over 200bp at the peak of the funding crisis in May.

Last week, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance raised Rs12bn (US$161m) from 10-year non-call five subordinated bonds at 6.85%, adding to a flurry of maiden issues in the domestic bond market. A rare public sector issuer, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, also said it had board approval to raise up to Rs50bn from bonds.

Indian companies are estimated to raise a record Rs8.2trn from bonds in FY21, which will end in March, up 25% from a year earlier, according to rating agency Icra.

CHEAP MONEY

Current corporate bond yields are not only competitive with government bonds, they are more than 100bp lower than bank lending rates.

"The money available from the bond market is way too cheap," said a DCM banker from a foreign bank. The one-year marginal corporate lending rate of banks is above 7% while AAA rated companies can borrow in the range of 5% to 6% at the shorter end of the curve.

Competitive rates in the bond market have also reduced the need for companies to maintain high on-balance sheet liquidity.

"Given the accommodative stance by the Reserve Bank of India and central government measures which have ensured ample of liquidity in the system, the risk premium on NBFC [non-banking financial company] papers started to decline,” said Dinesh Prajapati, head of accounts, treasury and corporate affairs at Mahindra Finance. “Hence, we will gradually reduce the liquidity buffer on [our] balance sheet back to normal levels from Rs85bn currently.”

Mahindra Finance more than doubled its liquidity buffer in the past year in anticipation of widening spreads and funding challenges. It raised Rs39bn from rupee bonds and nearly Rs31bn from a rights issue between April and October.

REPO OPERATIONS

The Reserve Bank of India has announced targeted long-term repo operations totalling Rs2.5trn since April, which has allowed banks to access funds at the policy rate to invest in corporate bonds.

"The central bank has sent a message to the financial system through TLTROs that there will be enough liquidity available in the system for stressed businesses," said Vivek Karve, chief financial officer at Mahindra Finance. "This has given comfort to investors to participate more freely in the debt market and allowed corporates to meet their near-term liabilities."

Surplus liquidity in the financial system has increased to well over Rs5.5trn or 2.7% of GDP, according to ANZ, thanks in part to RBI measures such as expanding its purchases of government bonds through open market operations to include state government bonds for the first time, helping keep short-term yields low.

"The open market operations by RBI for buying state-government and central government bonds has allowed more churning of portfolio by the trading and treasury desks, enabling investors to participate in bonds of other industries," Karve said.

(This story will appear in the November 7 edition of IFR Asia magazine. Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)

