US Markets

Indian Hotels Q3 profit beat on robust travel demand

January 31, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHTL.NS reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by increased visits from holiday and business travellers.

The Tata Group-backed company reported a five-fold increase in consolidated net profit at 3.83 billion rupees ($46.78 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 760.1 million rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.55 billion rupees, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

The Indian hotel industry benefited from a steady rise in domestic and international travel, as pandemic restrictions were lifted, while more people began opting for the so-called 'workations' and 'staycations'.

Strong demand in the quarter drove occupancy to over 70% in both leisure and business hotels in key domestic markets, up 27% from pre-COVID levels, the operator of Taj hotels said in a statement.

This drove revenue from operations up 51.7% to 16.86 billion rupees in the quarter.

"The demand outlook for the sector in 2023 remains robust on the back of sporting events such as world cup hockey and cricket, ... and recovery of inbound and corporate travel," Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

($1 = 81.8640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.