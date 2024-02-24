Indian Hotels Company (NSEI:INDHOTEL) Price Target Increased by 14.39% to 521.42

The average one-year price target for Indian Hotels Company (NSEI:INDHOTEL) has been revised to 521.42 / share. This is an increase of 14.39% from the prior estimate of 455.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 348.45 to a high of 645.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.23% from the latest reported closing price of 594.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indian Hotels Company. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDHOTEL is 0.32%, an increase of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 73,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,373K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,546K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDHOTEL by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,220K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDHOTEL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,937K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDHOTEL by 1.53% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 5,087K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDHOTEL by 7.71% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 2,769K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDHOTEL by 4.05% over the last quarter.

