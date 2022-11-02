Indian hotel chain EIH posts Q2 profit as sector recovery continues

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - EIH EIHO.NS, one of India's largest luxury hotel chains, posted a second-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from increased tourist travel as pandemic curbs ease globally.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 245.5 million Indian rupees ($2.97 million) for the July-September quarter, compared with a loss of 370.8 million rupees in the year-ago period.

Since then, the New Delhi-based company has reported a profit in each of the three quarters, with its profit of about 628.2 million rupees in the June-quarter the highest since the December-quarter of FY20, just before the outbreak of COVID.

EIH, part of the Oberoi Group, will benefit from the influx of foreign tourists into the country as it has a strong presence in key gateway cities like Delhi and Mumbai, which account for around 67% of revenue, ICICI Direct analysts said in a note in September.

Revenue from operations at EIH, which has 33 hotels and resorts spread across seven countries, surged 75.2% to 4.01 billion rupees in the reported quarter.

EIH's peer Chalet Hotels CHAL.NS recently also reported a quarterly profit from a loss a year-ago.

($1 = 82.7000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

