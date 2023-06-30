News & Insights

Indian high court dismisses Twitter's plea against govt; slaps 5 mln rupees fine - report

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

June 30, 2023 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - India's Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed Twitter's plea challenging the federal government's orders to block tweets and accounts, and imposed a fine of 5 million rupees on the social media giant, CNN-NEWS18 said on Twitter.

