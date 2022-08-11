Indian govt working with cenbank to control inflation - source

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's federal government is working with its central bank to take measures and control inflation, a top government source said on Thursday.

Inflationary pressure has not eased yet but should do as prices of crude oil and food items like edible oil fall, said the source, who did not want to be named.

India's retail inflation likely eased in July to 6.78% year-on-year, helped by a fall in prices of food and fuel, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

