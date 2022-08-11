Indian govt working with cenbank to control inflation - source

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

India's federal government is working with its central bank to take measures and control inflation, a top government source said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's federal government is working with its central bank to take measures and control inflation, a top government source said on Thursday.

Inflationary pressure has not eased yet but should do as prices of crude oil and food items like edible oil fall, said the source, who did not want to be named.

India's retail inflation likely eased in July to 6.78% year-on-year, helped by a fall in prices of food and fuel, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters