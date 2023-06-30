News & Insights

Indian govt raises rates on some small savings schemes for July-September qtr

Credit: REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

June 30, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

By Shivangi Acharya

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government has increased interest rates on some small savings schemes for the July-September quarter, it said on Friday.

The interest rate on the five-year recurring deposit has been hiked by 30 basis points (bps), the highest for any instrument in this revision.

The interest rate on one-year deposits and two-year deposits have been raised by 10 bps each, while rates on savings deposits will remain unchanged at 4%.

The government reviews and revises interest rates every quarter, and has aligned the increase in deposit rates with higher interest rates.

The new rates will be applicable from July 1.

