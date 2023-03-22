Companies

Indian govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL

March 22, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian government is planning to sell up to 3.5% stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HIAE.NS, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The stake sale would be valued at 28.67 billion Indian rupees ($347.05 million), based on a floor price of 2,450 rupees apiece.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

