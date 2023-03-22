Companies

Indian govt proposes to sell up to 3.5% stake in defence firm HAL

Credit: REUTERS/Jagadeesh N.V

March 22, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman, Chris Thomas, Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - India is planning to sell up to 3.5% stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HIAE.NS this week in a deal that could fetch the government 28.67 billion rupees ($347.16 million), an exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

So far, the government has mopped up 311.1 billion rupees by selling its shares in state-run firms as against its target of 500 billion rupees for the financial year ending March 31.

The Indian government stares at missing its divestment target for 2022/23 as it plans to put on hold the part sale of its stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) unless the company calls off the nearly $3 billion cash acquisition of two Vedanta Group subsidiaries.

The floor price for the HAL stake sale is set at 2,450 rupees apiece, at a discount of 6.7% to Wednesday's close.

The government owns a 75.15% stake in HAL, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The government plans to sell a 1.75% stake on March 23-24, and has the option to sell 1.75% more stake if needed.

Divestments in state-owned firms is a key revenue-raising measure that helps government to spend on infrastructure-building.

($1 = 82.6100 Indian rupees)

