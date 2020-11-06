Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Oct 30 week

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well. State governments had 41.90 billion rupees ($565.4 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 30, compared with 64.63 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx) ($1 = 74.1117 Indian rupees) ((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

