Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Dec 15 week

December 22, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 15, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well. State governments had 152.12 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 15, compared with 245.83 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx) ($1 = 83.1331 Indian rupees) ((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

