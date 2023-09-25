News & Insights

Commodities

Indian govt could sell wheat in open market to control price - food secretary

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

September 25, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India's government could sell more wheat in open market to control price of the grain, the country's food secretary said on Monday.

"There's no shortage of wheat in the country and all options are open before the government to control prices," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on the sidelines of a wheat millers' meeting.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Blassy Boben; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.