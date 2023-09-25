Indian govt could sell wheat in open market to control price - food secretary

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India's government could sell more wheat in open market to control price of the grain, the country's food secretary said on Monday.

"There's no shortage of wheat in the country and all options are open before the government to control prices," Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on the sidelines of a wheat millers' meeting.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Blassy Boben; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

