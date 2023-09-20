News & Insights

Indian government to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility SJVN

September 20, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background, paragraphs 2 onwards

NEW DELHI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Indian government will sell an up to a 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN Ltd SJVN.NS this week, a stock exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

It said plans to sell the 4.92% stake included selling 2.46% if the sale is oversubscribed.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 69 rupees, a roughly 15.6% discount to the stock's closing price on Wednesday. The federal government owns 59.92% equity in the state-run hydropower generation company, and the northern state of Himachal Pradesh owns 26.85%.

The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million).

The Indian government has so far raised 56 billion rupees through stake sales in state-run firms in the fiscal year 2023/24 compared with a target of 510 billion rupees.

The SJVN sale will help the government to achieve the minimum public shareholding set out by the capital market regulator, the exchange filing said.

Minimum public shareholding norms require listed companies maintain an at least 25% public shareholding.

($1 = 82.9537 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.