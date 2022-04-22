Indian government plans to raise nearly $4 bln via mega LIC IPO

By Aftab Ahmed

MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government is planning to raise about 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.93 billion) from selling a just over 5% stake in insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India, a government source said.

The Indian government has pegged LIC's valuation at around 6 trillion rupees, according to the source.

($1 = 76.3510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Additional reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.