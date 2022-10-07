Indian government looks to sell majority stake in IDBI Bank

Contributor
Nupur Anand Reuters
Published

The Indian government is looking to sell a 60.72% majority stake in IDBI Bank and has invited expressions of interest, it said in a notification on Friday.

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking to sell a 60.72% majority stake in IDBI Bank IDBI.NS and has invited expressions of interest, it said in a notification on Friday.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS will also be diluting its holding in IDBI Bank as part of the state's divestment process.

The total 60.72% stake sale comprises a 30.48% stake from the government and a 30.24% stake from LIC.

At the end of June the Indian government held 45.48% of IDBI bank while LIC held 49.24%.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand Editing by David Goodman)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters