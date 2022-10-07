Indian government looks to sell majority stake in IDBI Bank

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking to sell a 60.72% majority stake in IDBI Bank IDBI.NS and has invited expressions of interest, it said in a notification on Friday.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS will also be diluting its holding in IDBI Bank as part of the state's divestment process.

The total 60.72% stake sale comprises a 30.48% stake from the government and a 30.24% stake from LIC.

At the end of June the Indian government held 45.48% of IDBI bank while LIC held 49.24%.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand Editing by David Goodman)

