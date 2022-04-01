Indian gasoil and gasoline sales surge as dealers top up tanks

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian state refiners' gasoil and gasoline sales surged to a three-month high in March on increased demand from dealers and consumers ahead of an expected sharp rise in retail prices after elections in key states.

State refiners' average daily sales of gasoline and gasoil were 86,850 tonnes and 227,650 tonnes respectively, 14.2% and 5% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, preliminary sales data shows.

India's overall fuel sales during the month will be higher because some industrial clients bought from retail stations of private refiners.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, operator of the world's biggest refining complex in India, last month said that bulk diesel buyers are snapping up fuel from retail stations because pump prices were cheaper than bulk contract prices.

State-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS, which together own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets, kept pump prices steady for more than four months despite a surge in global prices.

However, they continued to raise diesel prices for industrial or bulk customers.

The state fuel retailers began a gradual increase in pump prices from March 22 after elections concluded on March 10, leading to a continued stocking up by dealers.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, are also directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's gasoline sales have been rising since the country eased its pandemic lockdown, with people preferring to use their own vehicles rather than public transport for safety reasons.

Below is a table of Indian state retailers' preliminary fuel sales with volumes in thousand tonnes per day.

Refined Fuel

March 2022

% Chg mth/mth

%Chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2020

%Chg vs 2019

Gasoline

86.9

6.0

8.7

38.6

14.2

Gasoil

227.7

10.5

10.1

41.6

5.0

Jet Fuel

15.8

11.7

9.8

7.5

-27.6

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

81.8

-6.1

12.0

10.6

12.5

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Goodman)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.