Indian gaming firm Nazara's shares jump over 80% in market debut

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd NAZA.NS surged more than 80% in their market debut on Tuesday, reflecting investor enthusiasm for technology firms in a frenzied period for public listings.

Shares opened at 1,990 rupees ($27.34) and rose as much 83.91% to hit a high of 2,024.90 by 0444 GMT.

Nazara organizes e-sports events including videogame tournaments, which draw thousands of millennial fans. The company also offers a variety of free and paid mobile gaming apps for kids and adults.

($1 = 72.7860 Indian rupees)

