Indian food delivery firm Zomato's quarterly loss narrows

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 632 million rupees ($8.42 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 3.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to 11.12 billion rupees from 6.09 billion rupees.

($1 = 75.0250 Indian rupees)

