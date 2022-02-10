Indian food delivery firm Zomato's quarterly loss narrows

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 632 million rupees ($8.42 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 3.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to 11.12 billion rupees from 6.09 billion rupees.

($1 = 75.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)

