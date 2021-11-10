Indian food delivery firm Zomato reports wider quarterly loss

Contributor
Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Zomato Ltd on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September, hurt by a steep rise in expenses.

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September, hurt by a steep rise in expenses.

Consolidated net loss for the loss-making food delivery company was 4.3 billion rupees ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 2.30 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to 10.24 billion rupees from 4.26 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.3325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7506036802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/vishwadha;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters