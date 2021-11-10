Indian food delivery firm Zomato reports wider quarterly loss

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Zomato Ltd ZOMT.NS on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September, hurt by a steep rise in expenses.

Consolidated net loss for the loss-making food delivery company was 4.3 billion rupees ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of 2.30 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to 10.24 billion rupees from 4.26 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.3325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

