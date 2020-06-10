Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd PNCA.NS said on Wednesday it would partner with U.S.-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges. (https://bit.ly/3dPPZQM)

Panacea's shares jumped 20% in morning trading on India's National Stock Exchange after the news.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

