Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it would partner with U.S.-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges. (https://bit.ly/3dPPZQM)

Panacea's shares jumped 20% in morning trading on India's National Stock Exchange after the news.

