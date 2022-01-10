Indian fintech company Pine Labs confidentially files for U.S. IPO - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has confidentially filed for a U.S initial public offering to raise about $500 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Temasek and Mastercard-backed company's listing could give it a valuation of about $5.5 billion to $7 billion, the report said.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

